Ghana’s Communications Minister Ursula Owusu Responds to Allegations of Sending Food to Voters

Ghana’s Minister for Communications and Digitization, Ursula Owusu, has responded to recent reports claiming that she sent food to voters waiting in line at a polling station in the Ablekuma West Constituency.

A video circulating online showed voters at the polling station rejecting a pick-up truck loaded with food packs, sparking speculation that the food was intended for voters. However, Owusu has clarified that the food was meant for party agents, not voters.

In an interview with TV3, Owusu explained, “We provide breakfast, lunch, and supper for our party agents. We send food around polling stations to feed our people, but when we arrived at the Assemblies of God polling station, a different situation unfolded. Some NDC supporters gave the false impression that the food was meant for voters.”

She further emphasized that the food was intended solely for party agents, dismissing the claims as misinformation. “We will not tolerate any false reports from the NDC,” she said.