Ghana’s Communications Ministry Shake-Up Signals Major Governance Overhaul

Ghana’s Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation (MoCDTI) has launched a sweeping restructuring of its workforce, targeting senior leadership roles in a bid to realign with Former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s governance reform agenda.

The move, announced via a media advisory on February 15, 2025, has sparked speculation about imminent leadership changes and strategic shifts within the ministry and its affiliated agencies.

At the core of the overhaul is a directive from Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who has formally requested detailed curriculum vitae (CVs) from all directors and senior management staff. Insiders describe the exercise as a precursor to potential reassignments, role mergers, or redundancies aimed at streamlining operations. The ministry cited the need to “optimize efficiency and effectiveness” in delivering its mandate, particularly in advancing Ghana’s digital transformation goals.

The restructuring has already taken effect at flagship institutions, including the National Communications Authority (NCA)—the telecom regulator—and the World Bank-backed Ghana Digital Acceleration Programme. While the ministry has not disclosed specific timelines, sources hint that further adjustments across departments and agencies will unfold over the next month. Critics argue the abrupt CV collection reflects a lack of transparency, though officials insist the process is routine for “strategic repositioning.”

Analysts view the shake-up as a response to longstanding criticisms of bureaucratic bloat and inefficiencies within Ghana’s digital sector. Despite heavy investments in initiatives like the national fiber-optic backbone and digital inclusion projects, progress has been hampered by overlapping mandates and inter-agency rivalry. A 2024 World Bank report noted that Ghana’s digital innovation potential remains “underutilized due to fragmented governance,” a gap this restructuring appears designed to address.

Minister Owusu-Ekuful acknowledged the uncertainty the move has generated, thanking staff for their “dedication and service” while urging cooperation. Her statement, however, avoided explicit assurances about job security, fueling concerns among senior officials. One director, speaking anonymously, admitted, “Everyone is nervous. Submitting CVs feels like re-interviewing for your own job.”

The restructuring arrives amid broader civil service reforms championed by the Akufo-Addo administration, which has faced public pressure to curb government spending and improve service delivery. Proponents argue that refreshing leadership could inject innovation into critical sectors, particularly as Ghana races to meet its digital economy targets. Skeptics, however, warn that abrupt overhauls risk destabilizing institutions unless paired with clear transition plans.

As the ministry braces for turbulence, observers emphasize that success will hinge on execution. “Realignment isn’t just about moving names on an organogram,” says tech policy analyst Kwame Acheampong. “It requires redefining roles to eliminate redundancy and empowering teams with the tools to lead Ghana’s digital future.” For now, the nation watches to see whether this high-stakes reshuffle will deliver reform—or deepen dysfunction.