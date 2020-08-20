Ghana registered 101 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the caseload to 43,094, according to the latest government update.

A total of 167 more patients were discharged from hospital, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,963, the service said.

The West African country recorded eight more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 256, while the active cases in the country rose to 1,875.

Ghana has eased some quarantine restrictions, but maintained the closure of its entry points for inbound traffic until Sept. 1.