Ghana’s Constitution Is Helpless Without Press Freedom – Ebo Afful

The head of Department for communication studies (GIJ) Dr. Ebo Afful, said the 1992 constitution of Ghana is helpless without the Press been allowed to enjoy their freedom.

Speaking at a Ghana institute of journalism (GIJ) organized Forum on the theme “Re-examining Freedom of expression, ethics and threats to the safety of Journalists”, on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Dr. Afful said,

“The 1992 constitution of Ghana is helpless without press Freedom.

He again highlighted the reason why there is the need to ensure the press are operating independently and in maximum Freedom and instances where he thinks the rights of the Press are been suppressed by the government and National media commission who are supposed to be the Pillar for press freedom.

“The attitude of our heads of states does not show respect to our press, when they believed they have been defamed instead of going to the national media commission for regress, always they allow the security of this country to pick up the alleged offenders, molest them, harass them, intimidate them… and even prosecute them.

He continued saying that if radio and television houses are only allowed to operate on license then it will be a limitation on the right of the press because they are considered the fourth-estate of the realm.

“The national communications authority should not issue licensed for the establishment of television and radio stations because it is supposed to be an arm of Government”.

To him this will help in promoting maximum freedom to the press which will relief them from been an endangered species.

The Forum was chaired by Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah (Dep. Rector GIJ), And was moderated by Evans Mensah( Head of political desk Joy-news). In attendance was Mr. George Sarpong,(executive secretary for national media commission), Lawyer Nana Kwaku Kumi(CHRAJ) and Dr Ebo Afful (HOD Communications department GIJ).

And several other invited guest as well as students.

It was streamed life on Joynews.