Ghana’s Consumer, Business Confidence Hits 7-Year High Amid Economic Momentum

Consumer and business confidence in Ghana soared to a seven-year peak in the first quarter of 2025, buoyed by easing inflation and improving macroeconomic stability, the Bank of Ghana reported.

The surge reflects growing optimism as key economic indicators signal recovery, though global trade tensions and sluggish growth pose risks.

The Composite Index of Economic Activity (CIEA) expanded by 2.3% year-on-year in March 2025, up from 1.0% in March 2024, driven by robust exports, increased private-sector credit, and a revival in construction. Concurrently, the Ghana Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) climbed above the 50-point threshold, indicating private-sector expansion for the first time in over a year, with gains in output and new orders.

“The rebound in confidence underscores resilience in domestic demand and production,” the central bank noted, attributing the upturn to stabilized inflation and fiscal reforms. Headline inflation fell to 12.8% in April 2025, down from 18.3% a year earlier, easing cost-of-living pressures on households and businesses.

Globally, however, challenges persist. Sluggish growth, uneven disinflation, and tightening financial conditions have dampened investor sentiment. U.S. trade policies, including new tariffs and retaliatory measures, have exacerbated uncertainty, threatening to slow global trade flows. The Bank of Ghana cautioned that these external headwinds could temper the pace of domestic recovery if sustained.

Despite these risks, analysts highlight Ghana’s progress in debt restructuring and fiscal consolidation as catalysts for renewed investment. The IMF’s ongoing support program and rising gold exports have further bolstered foreign reserves, stabilizing the cedi and supporting macroeconomic stability.

“While global volatility remains a concern, Ghana’s fundamentals are strengthening,” said economist Kwame Osei, citing improved credit ratings and public-sector reforms. “The focus now must be on sustaining momentum through diversification and private-sector-led growth.”

The Bank of Ghana emphasized vigilance in navigating external shocks but expressed confidence in the economy’s capacity to maintain its recovery trajectory.