Ghana’s Controversial Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill Resurfaces in Parliament

Ghana’s deeply divisive Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, which seeks to criminalize LGBTQ+ identities and advocacy, has been reintroduced to Parliament, reigniting a heated national debate over human rights and cultural values.

Led by MPs Sam George (Ningo Prampram) and Reverend John Ntim Fordjour (Assin South), along with four other legislators, the bill aims to fast-track its passage after failing to secure presidential assent under former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The legislation, first passed by the 8th Parliament in 2024, proposes harsh penalties for LGBTQ+ individuals and those who advocate for their rights, including imprisonment and restrictions on funding for organizations deemed supportive of same-sex relationships. Its reintroduction comes amid renewed pressure from conservative religious groups, traditional leaders, and lawmakers who argue the bill aligns with Ghana’s “sociocultural and religious fabric.”

“We have reintroduced the bill to ensure its speedy passage so President Mahama can assent to it,” Rev. Ntim Fordjour told Citi News on Thursday, confirming the move. He emphasized that the bill’s prior approval by Parliament would streamline its reconsideration, adding that Speaker Alban Bagbin—a vocal proponent of the legislation—supports its revival. The group of MPs, including Emmanuel Bedzrah (Ho West), Alhassan Tampuli (Gushegu), Abdul Kabiru (Salaga South), and Ekow Vincent (Effutu), argues the law is necessary to “protect Ghanaian family values.”

Critics, however, warn the bill threatens fundamental human rights and could isolate Ghana internationally. Advocacy groups, including the Human Rights Watch and local LGBTQ+ organizations, have condemned the legislation as discriminatory and a violation of constitutional freedoms. In 2024, the United Nations and foreign diplomats urged Akufo-Addo to reject the bill, citing concerns over its alignment with global human rights standards.

The bill’s return places President John Mahama in a politically fraught position. While his National Democratic Congress (NDC) has historically leaned conservative on social issues, Mahama has yet to publicly clarify his stance. During his 2024 campaign, he avoided direct commentary on LGBTQ+ rights, instead emphasizing economic priorities. Signing the bill could bolster his support among Ghana’s influential religious electorate but risk international backlash and potential aid cuts. Conversely, a veto might alienate conservative allies while appeasing progressive voters and global partners.

The legislation’s revival also raises legal questions. Ghana’s 1992 Constitution guarantees equality and prohibits discrimination, provisions that human rights lawyers argue the bill blatantly contradicts. A coalition of civil society organizations has already vowed to challenge the law in court if enacted, setting the stage for a protracted legal battle.

As Parliament prepares to debate the bill, activists and allies of Ghana’s LGBTQ+ community are mobilizing resistance. “This isn’t just about rights—it’s about survival,” said Alex Kofi Donkor, director of LGBT+ Rights Ghana. “We’re fighting for our dignity in a climate where hate speech and violence are already rampant.”

With tensions escalating, Ghana faces a defining moment: Will it reinforce conservative norms at the expense of minority rights, or chart a path toward inclusion in line with global human rights benchmarks? The answer now rests with Parliament—and ultimately, President Mahama’s pen.