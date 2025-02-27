Ghana’s Controversial Family Values Bill Returns to Parliament Amid Swift Passage Push

Ghana’s polarizing Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill has been reintroduced to Parliament, reigniting a heated national debate as lawmakers signal plans to fast-track its approval.

Backed by a coalition of religious leaders, traditional authorities, and advocacy groups, the bill — which seeks to codify conservative social norms into law — is poised to advance under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama, despite lingering concerns over its potential human rights implications.

Led by lawmakers including Assin South MP Rev. John Ntim Fordjour and high-profile proponents such as Sam George, the bill’s revival follows its stagnation in previous parliamentary sessions. Ntim Fordjour confirmed to local media that the legislation had been formally admitted for debate, with procedural steps now underway. “The chiefs, imams, clergy, and coalitions who supported us before remain firmly behind this,” he stated, adding that Parliamentary Speaker Alban Bagbin also endorsed its progression.

The bill, which critics argue could criminalize LGBTQ+ identities and advocacy, has drawn both fervent support and sharp condemnation since its initial proposal. Proponents frame it as a defense of Ghana’s cultural and religious fabric, while human rights organizations warn it risks entrenching discrimination and violence against marginalized communities. Its return coincides with Mahama’s renewed presidency, though the government has yet to clarify whether he would assent to it if passed.

Ntim Fordjour dismissed suggestions of delays, insisting the unchanged bill would move swiftly through Parliament. “There’s no reason for prolonged debates — the will of the people is clear,” he asserted, referencing widespread backing from influential societal pillars. However, the legislation’s prior iterations faced pushback over constitutional concerns, including potential violations of privacy rights and freedoms of expression and assembly.

The renewed push arrives amid a broader regional trend of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in West Africa, with countries like Uganda and Nigeria implementing harsh penalties. Ghana’s bill, while less severe in some provisions, aligns with this wave, raising questions about its alignment with international human rights commitments.

As Parliament prepares for deliberations, activists brace for a contentious showdown. “This isn’t just about morality — it’s about whether Ghana’s laws will protect or persecute its citizens,” argued Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, a prominent Accra-based human rights lawyer. Meanwhile, supporters remain steadfast. “Our values are non-negotiable,” declared Nana Osei of the Ashanti Region. “This bill safeguards our future.”

With tensions high and procedural gears turning, Ghana stands at a crossroads — balancing societal traditions against global human rights norms, all under the watchful eyes of a divided public.