Ghana confirmed 763 additional infections of the new coronavirus here late Monday, bringing its number of cases to 28,430, according to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service.

The number of discharged cases increased to 24,901 as authorities had discharged 1,652 cases after treatment.

The West African country has lost five more people to the pandemic, bringing to 153 the total COVID-19 death toll, with 3,376 active cases.

Ghana has amended its disease management protocol, which stipulates that COVID-19 patients would be discharged after 14 days of treatment once they stop exhibiting symptoms. Enditem

