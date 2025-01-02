Ghana’s Courtroom Drama: Major Cases That Shaped 2024

The Ghanaian judicial landscape was alive with controversy, landmark rulings, and high-profile trials in 2024.

As political and legal storms stirred across the country, courts became a stage for some of the year’s most impactful stories. From controversial rulings on spousal salaries to major murder trials, the judiciary was at the heart of national conversations.

One of the most significant moments came in April, when the Supreme Court ruled that Parliament’s decision to pay salaries to the wives of the President and Vice President was unconstitutional. The ruling, which came after two separate lawsuits by prominent figures, including MP Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, concluded that the wives of the President and Vice President were not entitled to salaries under Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, making this a monumental decision in the ongoing debate about the powers and privileges of Ghana’s political elite.

Another courtroom drama that captured national attention was the “Vacant Seats Saga.” The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Majority Leader Afenyo-Markin, who challenged the Speaker’s declaration of four parliamentary seats as vacant. The decision sparked debate over the role of the judiciary in legislative matters and the balance of power between the different branches of government. It served as a stark reminder that Ghana’s democracy is as much about checks and balances as it is about political power.

One of the most closely followed criminal cases of the year was the trial of former Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who was acquitted by the Court of Appeal after a lengthy trial over an ambulance purchase deal. Forson had faced charges of causing financial loss to the state, but the court ruled that the prosecution had failed to present sufficient evidence. The case reignited debates about corruption, accountability, and the high-stakes nature of public office.

Perhaps one of the most politically charged cases was the ruling on the controversial Anti-LGBTQ Bill. The Supreme Court dismissed two cases filed against the bill, which was seen by many as a victory for the proponents of the legislation but a loss for human rights advocates. This ruling underscored the deep divisions in Ghanaian society over issues of LGBTQ+ rights and highlighted the country’s increasingly conservative stance on matters of sexuality.

Meanwhile, the justice system also grappled with heinous crimes. The murder trial of Major Maxwell Mahama, who was killed in 2017, concluded in January with 12 individuals convicted for their involvement in the murder. The trial, which lasted seven years, gave some closure to the Mahama family but also revealed the stark realities of mob justice and vigilante violence in the country.

In the same vein, the infamous Kasoa ritual murder case involving two teenagers who killed a 10-year-old boy for money rituals gripped the nation. The case sparked widespread outrage and calls for harsher penalties for minors involved in violent crimes. The juvenile court sentenced one of the teenagers to life imprisonment, while the younger one was sent to a juvenile facility, setting the stage for an ongoing debate about the treatment of young offenders.

Another high-profile case was the trial of those involved in an alleged coup plot in 2021. Six individuals, including three soldiers, were sentenced to death for their roles in the plot, marking one of the most significant national security trials in recent history. This case raised critical questions about political instability and the risk of military coups in Ghana, a country often hailed as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

However, the year also saw some cases of justice delayed. The retrial of Daniel Asiedu, who had been accused of killing the former MP Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu in 2016, concluded with a split jury decision. The case was deemed inconclusive, highlighting the challenges Ghana faces in ensuring timely and definitive rulings, especially in politically sensitive cases.

The government’s response to the #StopGalamseyNow protesters, who were arrested for speaking out against illegal mining activities in the country, sparked intense debate over civil rights and environmental protection. After months of hearings, 24 protesters were acquitted, but the case shed light on the growing frustrations over illegal mining and its environmental toll.

2024 also saw the tragic East Legon accident case, where a 16-year-old was found guilty of manslaughter after causing the deaths of two 12-year-old girls in a horrific crash. The case reignited calls for reforms to the Juvenile Justice Act to ensure stricter punishment for minors involved in serious crimes, prompting further discussion about the role of juvenile offenders in Ghana’s legal system.

As the year came to a close, it was clear that Ghana’s courts had become not just a place for resolving legal disputes but also a reflection of the country’s ongoing struggles and triumphs. The judicial system remains an important pillar of Ghana’s democracy, reminding citizens of the power of law in shaping the nation’s future.

Looking ahead, the drama of 2024 in the courtroom serves as a timely reminder of the delicate balance between law, politics, and society in Ghana. While the courts continue to uphold justice, the decisions rendered will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on how Ghanaian citizens view their legal system and their country’s trajectory.