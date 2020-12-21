President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the country is currently witnessing a stable daily COVID-19 infection rates of between 130 and 100 cases.

He informed that a total number of active cases had reduced marginally from 1,139, as at Friday, November 6, 2020, to 946 as at Friday, December 18 2020.

“Our hospitalisation rates continue to be very low, and our treatment centres are virtually empty,” adding that as per data from Ghana Health Service, some regions, at the moment, had no recorded active cases.”

President Akufo-Addo gave the statistics in his 20th national update on Ghana’s enhanced response to the COVID-19 pandemic, indicating that despite the genuine fears of many that the country would see a surge in cases, due to the vigorous political activities prior to the Election 2020, some gains had been made due to the commitment by all to the adherence of the preventive and safety protocols.

“So, on behalf of Government, I want to thank our fellow Ghanaians who continue to adhere to the social distancing, hand washing, hand hygiene, and mask-wearing protocols which serve us well,” he said.

He also said the country was extremely grateful to its heroic health workers for seeing to the 52,675 recoveries, but said unfortunately, 13 more deaths from COVID-19 and its complications had been recorded over the period under review, bringing the total number of fatalities to 333, out of the cumulative of 53,954 confirmed cases.

President Akufo-Addo entreated all persons with underlying ailments, such as hypertension, diabetes, chronic liver disease, and asthma to pay particular attention to their health during the festive season.

He stated that available data showed that the country was experiencing, clusters of cases linked largely, to confined indoor spaces with poor ventilation, workplaces, offices, factories, schools, parties, and arriving passengers at our airport.

He therefore pleaded with all to ensure compliance with the enhanced hygiene, mask wearing and social distancing protocols that had become part of the daily routine, to help fight against the virus.