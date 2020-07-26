Ghana’s Covid-19 case count has recorded 794 more bringing the total to 31, 851 as of July 22.

However, data on the Ghana Health Service website has shown that the fatalities have remained 161, the same figure recorded on July 21.

The number of persons in severe conditions all inched up from 23 to 25, while those in critical conditions increased from five to eight.

In the latest update, the active cases also increased from 3,095 to 3,252.

Similarly, the recovery figures have increased from 27,801 to 28,438 as of the last update.

The total test conducted since the last update has gone up from 365,281 to 369,180 with a positivity rate of 8.63 percent.

