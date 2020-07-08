Ghana’s COVID-19 case count rose to 21,968 with 891 new infections, Ghana Health Service (GHS) said.

The number of recovered cases increased to 17,156, following the recovery of 1,086 confirmed cases, while the death toll remains at 129, the GHS said late Tuesday.

There are now 4,683 active COVID-19 cases in the west African country.

Ghana has kept its borders closed and the airport shut to prevent further spread of the pandemic. Enditem

