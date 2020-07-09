Ghana’s number of COVID-19 infections increased to 23,463, with 641 new cases confirmed on Thursday, said the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The number of persons discharged after treatment increased to 18,622, as authorities discharged 1,058 positive cases under treatment, said the Director-General of the GHS Patrick Kuma-Aboagye during the bi-weekly COVID-19 press briefing on Thursday.

With 322,910 tests, the death toll of the pandemic in Ghana remained at 129, while the number of active COVID-19 cases was 4,712.

“Our case fatality rate is 0.55 percent or 55 deaths in every 10,000 cases. There are 26 severe cases, out of which eight are critical and six on ventilators,” Kuma-Aboagye said.

Ghana maintains the rules of social distancing and the wearing of face masks in public in its efforts to stem the spread of the pandemic in the country. Enditem

Advertisements