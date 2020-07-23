Ghana confirmed 683 more COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, bringing the nationwide count to 29,672, according to the country’s health officials.

Meanwhile, 759 patients were discharged from hospital over the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 26,090.

The COVID-19 death toll in the West African country stood at 153.

As of Wednesday, the Ghana COVID-19 Fund has trained a total of 300 people from the Ghana Employers’ Association and the Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners to help those infected and educate the public against discrimination. Enditem

