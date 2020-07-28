The number of persons infected by the novel coronavirus in Ghana increased to 33,624, with 655 additional cases confirmed early Tuesday, said the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

In its latest update, the GHS said 307 more persons had been discharged after treatment, bringing the number of recovered and discharged cases to 29,801.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the West African country remained at 168, while active cases increased to 3,655.

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced on July 26 that the country’s entry points would remain shut until further notice.

Advertisements