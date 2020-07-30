The number of people infected by the new coronavirus in Ghana has increased to 35,142, with 736 more infections confirmed early Thursday, said the Ghana Health Service.

It said the number of recovered and discharged cases increased to 31,286, with 665 more infected people discharged after their period of treatment.

Seven more infected persons succumbed to the ailment in the West African country, bringing its COVID-19 death toll to 175, with 3,681 active cases.

Ghana’s parliament has approved of 11.8 billion Ghana cedis (about 2 billion U.S. dollars) to finance the government’s increasing expenditure on the pandemic.

