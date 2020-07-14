Ghana confirmed 470 more infections of the novel coronavirus early Tuesday, bringing its total case count to 24,988, the latest update from the Ghana Health Service said.

The number of recovered and discharged cases increased to 21, 067, with 880 more cases discharged from treatment.

The death toll from COVID-19 remained at 139 in the West African country, while the number of active cases stood at 3,782.

Ghana’s social distancing measures are still in place to prevent a further community spread of the pandemic.

Advertisements