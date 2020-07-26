Ghana has recorded 794 new cases bringing the total to 31, 851 as at July 22.

Data on the Ghana Health Service website has shown that the fatalities remained 161, the same figure recorded on July 21.

The number of persons in severe conditions inched up from 23 to 25, while those in critical conditions also increased from five to eight.

Similarly, the recovery figures also increased from 27,801 to 28,438 as at the last update.

The total test conducted since the last update has gone up from 365,281 to 369,180 with a positivity rate of 8.63 percent.

