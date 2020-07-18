Ghana’s number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 26,572, with 447 more infections confirmed late Friday, according to the Ghana Health Service.

The health authorities discharged 645 more patients after treatment, bringing the total number of recovered and discharged cases to 22,915.

Ghana lost five more patients to the pandemic, increasing its death toll from COVID-19 to 144, with 3,513 active cases.

Sporting activities, including football, have been suspended since March as part of measures to control and eliminate the spread of the virus in Ghana.

Advertisements