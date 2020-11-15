The caseload of COVID-19 in Ghana increased to 50,018 with 61 new cases confirmed on Friday, said the Ghana Health Service.

The number of recovered cases reached 48,179 while 320 deaths were recorded, according to the latest update.

Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases increased to 1,519 after declining to less than 300 in October.

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed his worry in his 19th national COVID-19 broadcast on Nov. 8 about the resurgence of infections in the country.

“These figures give cause for concern, given what is happening in Europe and America, following the outbreak of the second wave of infections that is engulfing so many other countries,” he said.

Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to maintain prevention protocols including wearing face masks, social distancing, and keeping hands clean to curb the spread of the virus. Enditem