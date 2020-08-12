The number of the novel coronavirus cases in Ghana has risen to 41,572, as health authorities confirmed 168 more infections on Wednesday, said the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in its latest update.

The GHS said the death toll from the pandemic had risen to 223, as eight more infected persons under treatment succumbed to the disease.

The number of recovered and discharged cases increased to 39,320, following the discharge of 265 confirmed infected cases after treatment, leaving the country’s active COVID-19 cases at 2,029.

The pandemic has exerted a negative influence on Ghana’s economy. At least 42,000 Ghanaians lost their jobs, while some 770,000 had their wages reduced due to the outbreak of the pandemic in Ghana since March. Enditem