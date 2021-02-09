Eight more persons have succumbed to Covid-19, pushing the country’s death toll to 472, says the Ghana Health Service(GHS).

Ghana also recorded 795 new infections, raising its active cases to 6,707 from a previous 6,411 barely 24 hours since the last update on Monday.

The new infections are from tests conducted as at February 05, 2021.

The latest update further disclosed that 491more people have recovered, bringing the total of clinical recoveries and discharge to 65,149.

One hundred and fourteen (114) of the active cases, it said, were in severe conditions, with 34 in critical condition. These cases are being managed in treatment sites, isolation centers across the country, while some were under home management, the GHS said.

Ghana has so far recorded a total of 72,328 cases of the virus since it confirmed its first two cases in March 2020.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 26,785 were from the General Surveillance; 44,390 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, while 1,153 have been recorded from international travellers disembarking at the Kotoka International Airport since it was reopened on September 1, 2020, the update stated.

A total of 810,040 tests have also been conducted, of which 250,238 are from routine surveillance, 403,120 from contact tracing, while 156,682 are from international travellers arriving through the Kotoka International Airport.

The positivity rate is 8.9 percent.

Currently, all sixteen regions have an active case.

The Greater Accra Region remains the hotspot for the virus in the country accounting for more than 50 per cent (3,431) of active cases and with a cumulative case count of 42,312.

Ashanti Region has 1,149 active cases while its case count now stands at 13,092 followed by the Western Region with 548 active cases and cumulative cases of 4,043.

Others are: Eastern Region has 242 active cases, cumulative cases is 3,109; Central Region with 258 active case count, total cases now 2,458; Volta Region, 246 active cases, total cases stands at 1,131 ; Bono East Region with 75 active cases and 882 case count and Northern Region has active case count of 151 active cases and cumulative cases of 802.

The rest are:

Upper East Region – 155 active cases, 755 case tally

Western North Region – 42 active cases, 729 cumulative cases

Bono Region- 46 active cases, 705 cumulative cases

Ahafo Region- 15 active cases and 563 cumulative cases

Oti Region- Six active cases and 250 cumulative cases

Upper West Region – 82 active cases and 239 cumulative cases

Savannah Region – Two active case, 68 cumulative cases

North East Region – 10 active cases, 37 cumulative cases

Also, there are 249 active cases and 1,153 cumulative cases from international travellers via the KIA.