The number of the novel coronavirus cases in Ghana has risen to 39,642, as health authorities confirmed 567 more infections on Thursday, said the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in its latest update.

The GHS said 821 more patients had completed their period of treatment, bringing the number of recovered and discharged cases to 36,384.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the West African country stood at 3,059, while the death toll remained at 191.

Data from the Ghana Statistical Service said here on Monday that at least 42,000 workers had lost their jobs, while 770,000 had reduced salaries as a result of the outbreak of the pandemic in Ghana since March.