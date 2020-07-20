Ghana’s strategy for managing the COVID-19 pandemic has yielded positive results, the director-general of the Ghana Health Service said here on Sunday.

The positive outcomes in the disease management were due to the strategy of early detection, quarantine and treatment the government had adopted from the beginning of the pandemic, Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said.

“Daily recoveries are going up, while daily infections rate is declining,” Kuma-Aboagye said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana reached 27,667 late Sunday, with 23,249 recoveries and 148 deaths.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah urged Ghanaians to continue to follow recommended infection prevention measures to stem the spread of the virus.

“Ghanaians must not take solace in the improving situation and become careless,” he said. Enditem

Advertisements