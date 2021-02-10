Ghana’s Covid-19 Surge with 142 Cases Recorded in Schools

Ghana has recorded 142 COVID-19 cases in middle and high schools since their reopening last month, Director General of the Ghana Health Service Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said here Tuesday.

A total of 56 cases were confirmed in 23 schools in the Greater Accra Region, 82 cases comprising 73 students and nine staff members in the Eastern Region, three cases in the Upper West Region, and one case in the Western Region, the director general said at a press conference.

No coronavirus-related death has been recorded, and all the infected have been isolated and receiving treatment, he added.

Ghana reopened all levels of schools in January after closing them down for nearly 10 months due to the pandemic. Enditem