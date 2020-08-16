Ghanaian health authorities confirmed 147 more infections of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the country’s total cases to 42,210, according to the latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The latest update by GHS puts the number of recovered and discharged cases at 40,147, with 429 more patients discharged after treatment.

The West African country recorded eight more deaths from the pandemic, bringing its COVID-19 death toll to 231, with 1,832 active cases.

The outbreak of the pandemic has occasioned a rise in commodity prices on the local market, leading to a surge in consumer inflation to 11.4 percent in July. Enditem