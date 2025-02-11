Ghana’s CPI Score Dips Amid Growing Governance Concerns

Ghana’s battle against corruption appears to be taking a step backward, as the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index from Transparency International shows the country’s score slipping to 42 from 43 last year.

Ranking 80th out of 180 nations, this marks the first decline in five years and underscores persistent challenges in governance despite a range of policy interventions.

In the Sub-Saharan African region, Ghana finds itself 11th among 49 countries, a position that pales in comparison to regional leaders like Seychelles, Botswana, and Mauritius, which have managed to secure notably higher scores. The overall average for the region remains worryingly low, with a global average score of just 33, although Tanzania has made commendable progress through robust anti-corruption measures and a dedicated economic crimes court.

The 2024 CPI report goes beyond the numbers, drawing attention to the damaging interplay between corruption and environmental policy. In Ghana, for example, corruption in the allocation of mining licenses has not only jeopardized natural resources but has also led to violent incidents targeting journalists who dare to expose these malpractices. Such revelations highlight the complex challenges that corruption poses, extending its reach into critical areas like environmental protection and public safety.

Experts and watchdog groups, including the Ghana Integrity Initiative, argue that reversing this troubling trend will require decisive action. They call for enhanced parliamentary oversight, the creation of an anti-corruption court, merit-based appointments in public service, stronger protections for whistleblowers, and tighter regulations on political party financing. These recommendations are seen as essential not only for boosting Ghana’s CPI score but also for restoring trust in the country’s democratic and economic institutions.

While the drop may seem slight numerically, it serves as a stark reminder that policy measures must translate into effective, on-the-ground changes. With a declining score and the real-world consequences of corruption becoming increasingly apparent, Ghana faces a critical juncture in its effort to forge a more transparent and accountable future.