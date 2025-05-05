Ghana’s Creative Sector Charts Path Forward at World IP Day Forum

Accra’s inaugural Create for Pay symposium, held on April 26, 2025, concluded with resounding calls to strengthen intellectual property (IP) protections and commercial opportunities for Ghanaian artists.

Organized by Liando Africa Legal in partnership with the U.S. Embassy Ghana, Jambo Spaces and with the support of corporate sponsors Black Oak Developers the event united over 250 creatives, legal experts, music business executives, and policymakers to address systemic barriers stifling the industry’s growth.

Delivering a virtual keynote from Liando Africa Legal’s Central London office, President Dr. Kwame Nyampong emphasized IP’s role as “the heartbeat of innovation,” urging creators to leverage legal tools to transform artistry into sustainable enterprise. “Too often, brilliance is dimmed by a lack of access to knowledge, legal safeguards, and markets,” he said, announcing plans for follow-up initiatives to expand support for Ghana’s creative community.

Managing Partner Lilian Geraldo outlined Liando’s mission to bridge gaps in IP literacy, citing immigration hurdles and fragmented regulations as critical challenges. “Our Entertainment Law Desk exists to ensure creatives own, protect, and profit from their genius,” she stated, praising partnerships with institutions like the Copyrights Office, Franklyn and Partners and Cliqlaw for supporting the advancement of such practical reforms.

Panels featuring seasoned music business experts, legal representatives and Copyrights Office representatives, and the on-site Free Legal Consultation Clinic jointly manned by legal advisors from Franklyn & Partners and Liando Africa Legal tackled themes from metadata management to licensing strategies. In a whole these experts holistically explored digital streaming’s potential, and urged artistes to adopt “enterprise-minded” approaches.

The Blue Jackets Band energized attendees with live performances, underscoring Ghana’s cultural influence; an a host of artistes including the iconic E.L graced the stage to entertain the gathering with chilling renditions of their popular tunes.

Judges from Ghana’s superior courts, Members of Parliament, and law faculty lecturers pledged collaborative action, noting parallels between creative-sector challenges and broader judicial reforms and the ultimate modernization of IP jurisprudence.

Headline sponsor Black Oak Developers reaffirmed its commitment to corporate social responsibility, with a representative stating, “Investing in talent ecosystems isn’t philanthropy, it’s nation-building.” The firm’s backing, enabled a wholesome patronage of the Free Legal Consultation Clinic which offered personalized IP guidance.

The forum also teased major upcoming initiatives, including enhanced advocacy for policy overhaul, academic portfolio enrichment at the mainstream Law Faculty Levels, Accelerated IP Registration and Regional Registries, and artiste visa advocacy programs inspired by the U.S. Embassy’s American Music Mentorship Program (AMMP). These efforts aim to ease cross-border collaborations, addressing the visa barriers and access to the international market highlighted by Lilian Geraldo.

Ghana’s push to become a West African creative hub mirrors regional trends, with Nigeria and Kenya reporting IP registration spikes post-similar workshops. However, sustained progress hinges on policy overhauls and private-sector engagement, a theme echoed at last year’s Ghana Shipping Summit. As AfCFTA integration accelerates, resolving IP inefficiencies could amplify Ghana’s soft power while unlocking shares of Africa’s $2.4 billion creative economy.