Ghana’s Credit Rating Upgrade Reflects Fiscal Reforms – Finance Ministry

Ghana’s recent credit rating improvement by S&P Global Ratings stems from transformative economic policies implemented under Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson’s leadership, according to a Ministry of Finance statement.

The international ratings agency elevated Ghana’s foreign-currency sovereign rating from Selective Default to CCC+ on May 9, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the country’s economic recovery.

The upgrade follows Ghana’s progress in restructuring $13.1 billion of external debt, with commercial creditor negotiations nearing completion. This restructuring has reduced interest payments from 48% to 25% of government revenue since 2022. S&P specifically cited improved fiscal credibility and debt sustainability measures as key factors in its decision.

Dr. Forson’s administration has pursued expenditure-led consolidation through several structural reforms, including amendments to the Public Financial Management Act and reinstatement of fiscal rules. These measures aim to enhance spending efficiency and oversight while avoiding politically contentious tax hikes. The Ministry highlighted these institutional safeguards as critical to maintaining macroeconomic stability beyond electoral cycles.

While inflation remains elevated at 22%, the Ministry noted consistent downward trends supported by currency stabilization and prudent monetary policy. The cedi has strengthened approximately 18% against the dollar since January 2024, contributing to improved investor confidence.

“This rating action validates our commitment to sustainable economic management,” the Ministry stated, emphasizing that the reforms lay groundwork for inclusive growth. Analysts suggest the CCC+ rating could lower borrowing costs as Ghana prepares to re-enter international capital markets, though they caution that maintaining reform momentum remains essential for further upgrades.

The development positions Ghana among a select group of African nations successfully emerging from debt distress through coordinated policy measures. As the government works to finalize remaining creditor agreements, this rating improvement signals growing international confidence in the country’s economic direction following its 2022 debt crisis.