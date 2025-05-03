Ghana’s Crypto Regulation Debate Intensifies as Experts Clash Over Readiness

Financial analyst Joe Jackson has called on the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to expedite regulatory frameworks for cryptocurrencies, arguing that Ghana’s position as Africa’s fifth-largest recipient of digital currency inflows makes oversight urgent.

His stance contrasts sharply with skeptics like Dr. Richmond Atuahene, who caution that Ghana’s fragile financial system is unprepared to manage the risks of unregulated crypto markets.

Jackson, CEO of Dalex Finance and a former crypto trader, emphasized that digital currencies are an irreversible financial reality requiring structured governance. “Ghana cannot afford to sideline crypto,” he said. “Regulation is not optional it’s a strategic necessity to protect consumers and stabilize the ecosystem.” Data from blockchain analytics firms shows Ghana received over $1.1 billion in crypto transactions in 2023, underscoring its growing role in informal and cross-border trade.

Dr. Atuahene, a governance risk consultant, countered that Ghana’s immediate focus should be resolving systemic issues like banking sector liquidity crises and currency volatility. “We’re already battling entrenched financial vulnerabilities. Diving into crypto now is like adding fuel to a fire,” he argued. Critics like Atuahene warn that without robust monitoring systems, regulation could legitimize speculative trading, exposing inexperienced investors to fraud and market swings.

Jackson acknowledged these risks but stressed that delays in regulation pose greater dangers. “Pretending we’re not ready ignores reality. Crypto is here, and BoG must guide its integration to harness opportunities while mitigating pitfalls,” he said. He endorsed the central bank’s draft proposals to formalize rules but cautioned against viewing crypto as a “silver bullet” for wealth generation, noting its volatility and susceptibility to global market shocks.

The Bank of Ghana has signaled plans to release crypto guidelines by late 2025, aiming to balance innovation with safeguards. Governor Ernest Addison recently acknowledged the need to address digital currencies amid rising peer-to-peer trading, which now accounts for nearly 30% of Ghana’s forex transactions.

Ghana’s debate mirrors broader African tensions over crypto adoption. Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa have implemented partial regulations, but enforcement remains inconsistent. For Ghana, a key challenge lies in aligning oversight with its cash-dominated economy, where 60% of adults lack formal bank accounts but increasingly use mobile money and crypto for remittances.

Jackson’s advocacy highlights a pivotal crossroads: whether Ghana will proactively shape its digital finance future or remain reactive to its risks. As the BoG deliberates, the outcome will influence not only investor confidence but also the nation’s ability to leverage blockchain technology for financial inclusion a priority in an era where digital currencies increasingly underpin Africa’s economic resilience.