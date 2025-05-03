Fitch Ratings forecasts Ghana’s current account surplus will contract by 3% in 2025, driven primarily by a steep reduction in U.S. foreign aid.

The projection follows Washington’s decision to slash funding to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) by 90%, a move analysts warn could strain Ghana’s foreign exchange inflows and critical public services.

U.S. aid historically accounts for 20% of Ghana’s total international assistance, supporting healthcare, education, agriculture, and governance programs. Fitch cautioned that the abrupt funding drop risks disrupting long-term development projects and service delivery, particularly in rural communities. While increased remittances and support from other donors may soften the blow, the agency noted these inflows are unlikely to fully offset the $200 million annual shortfall left by the U.S. cuts.

Despite these headwinds, Ghana’s external position remains resilient. International reserves rebounded to $6.4 billion by the end of 2024, recovering from pressures linked to the Russia-Ukraine war, global interest rate hikes, and investor skepticism. Fitch attributes this rebound to a stronger current account surplus, ongoing IMF loan disbursements under Ghana’s $3 billion Extended Credit Facility, and reduced capital flight. Reserves are projected to climb to $8.8 billion by late 2025, covering approximately 3.5 months of imports.

The report underscores Ghana’s delicate balancing act as it navigates external shocks and domestic reforms. While IMF-backed fiscal consolidation has stabilized macroeconomic indicators, the U.S. aid reduction highlights vulnerabilities tied to foreign assistance.

Economists suggest accelerating efforts to broaden the tax base and attract private investment in sectors like manufacturing and technology could reduce reliance on volatile aid flows. With general elections looming in late 2024, the government’s ability to maintain reform momentum amid political pressures will prove critical to safeguarding the surplus and sustaining reserve growth into 2025.