Ghana’s Current Government Focused on Governance, Not Partisanship, Claims MP A Plus

Kwame Asare Obeng, the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central popularly known as A Plus, has lauded Ghana’s current administration for prioritizing national governance over partisan politics, marking what he calls an unprecedented shift in the country’s political culture.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz, the outspoken lawmaker argued that the government, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo, has demonstrated a commitment to collaborative governance by resisting the urge to exploit its parliamentary majority to sideline opposition voices.

“For the first time, we have a majority in Parliament that isn’t flexing its numerical strength to bulldoze decisions. Weakness isn’t about avoiding conflict—it’s about choosing to govern inclusively,” A Plus stated. He credited the president’s vision for fostering this approach, noting that key officials like the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) have retained their posts despite the change in government—a departure from past administrations that often replaced such figures after elections.

The MP contrasted the current administration’s stance with that of former President John Mahama, whom he accused of deepening partisan divides by removing officials like the Electoral Commission (EC) chair and Auditor General during his tenure. “Akufo-Addo inherited a chance to reset Ghana’s governance culture but instead escalated political purges. Mahama could have extended this to the judiciary by replacing the Chief Justice, but this cycle of partisanship only harms institutions,” he argued.

A Plus framed the government’s restraint as a deliberate “reset” aimed at stabilizing governance and rebuilding public trust. However, his remarks sparked debate, with critics questioning whether the administration’s actions reflect genuine reform or strategic optics. While the decision to retain security chiefs has been praised as a step toward depoliticizing state institutions, skeptics highlight ongoing challenges, including allegations of executive interference and unresolved corruption scandals.

The MP’s commentary taps into broader frustrations over Ghana’s polarized political landscape, where transitions of power often trigger upheaval in civil service and security roles. His praise for the majority’s cooperative posture also raises questions: Is this a lasting shift toward consensus-driven governance, or a temporary tactic in a deeply divided legislature?

As Ghana approaches the 2024 election cycle, A Plus’s claims will likely face scrutiny. While his optimism resonates with citizens weary of partisan gridlock, the true test lies in whether this administration can translate rhetoric into tangible outcomes—balancing political stability with accountability in a nation eager for progress