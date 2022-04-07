Ghana’s current situation doesn’t require prayers, rather wisdom and common sense-Rev. Gideon Adjei

According to Rev. Adjei, a lot of misunderstandings and misconceptions surrounding the current crisis and the governments attempt could have been avoided had these basic principles been applied

“Because leaders have somehow failed to listen to the voices of millions of Ghanaians regarding the passage of the controversial 1.5% E-Levy, wisdom was not applied and majority of Ghanaians feel that government is not working in the interest of the ordinary every day Ghanaian”.

As government rallies around search of ways to mitigate the impact of what has now been described as a global economic downturn, a young pastor in the country has called on leaders to apply “wisdom and common sense” in handling the current economic crisis facing the country.

The global economic hardships is being felt in many countries around the world as even developed countries are not spared from the brunt of this phenomenon. The situation isn’t any different in Ghana. Prices of goods and services have sky rocketed, fuel prices shooting up all while the currency (Cedi) keeps depreciating against other foreign currencies such as the dollar.

The government in an attempt to salvage the situation has imposed certain measures to help tackle the situation with the most controversial of them all being the passage of the E-Levy. The much talked about E-Levy before it passage was met with mixed reactions from the public, and the country’s parliament as the Minority side persistently fought against it passage.

Even though government has given approval for Ministers and Heads of State Owned Enterprises to contribute 30 percent of their salaries to the Consolidated Fund, many people believed government has not given a thought to the plight of the struggling Ghanaian. It is for this reason that Founder and CEO of Youth Worship Crew, YWC, a non denominational faith based organisation Rev. Gideon Adjei believes government and managers of the economy should embark on a broader consultation with the citizenry.

Speaking on Accra based radio station Original FM on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, Rev. Gideon Adjei noted that given that Ghana is considered Christian country, enough prayers and fasting has been done by almost every man of God known in the country hence there isn’t the need for more in these present times.

“This country Ghana does not need prayers as all the prayers have been said and every kind of direction performed, what we need now in handling our current situation is wisdom and common sense”.

According to Rev. Adjei, a lot of misunderstandings and misconceptions surrounding the current crisis and the governments attempt could have been avoided had these basic principles been applied ie drawing the attention of the public to global happenings and in a bid to win public support and sympathy, but many Ghanaians feel peeved as they feel their grievances and plight has been sidelined.

Rev. Adjei therefore has called on government to take time to sensitise the citizenry on the various measures put in place to mitigate the effects of the economic downturn which as been widely as a result of COVID and recent invasion of Ukrainian by Russia.

Source: NewsGhana.com.gh