Ghana’s Customary Land Gifting: Tradition Meets Legal Recognition

Ghana’s customary land gifting practices remain legally valid under the Land Act 2020, blending oral traditions with modern property law.

The system requires four key elements for validity: proper donor authority, unconditional transfer intent, public declaration, and formal recipient acceptance. Courts have consistently upheld these requirements, as seen in landmark cases like Akunsah v Naa Ashalley Botcway, where a chief’s unilateral gift was voided due to lack of family consent.

The process emphasizes community involvement, with public ceremonies and symbolic reciprocity (“aseda”) serving as legal pillars rather than written contracts. While documentation has grown more common, the oral transaction date remains legally decisive. Parent-to-child gifts constitute the sole exception to irrevocability, reflecting customary law’s flexibility in family contexts.

These practices demonstrate Ghana’s unique legal duality, where centuries-old traditions maintain equal standing with statutory law. Recent court decisions continue to reinforce customary requirements, ensuring their relevance in contemporary property transactions while preventing fraudulent claims.