Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority Reports Sharp Rise in Online Blackmail Losses

Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has issued a public alert over a significant increase in online blackmail and sextortion cases, with financial losses surging to nearly GH¢500,000 in the first four months of 2025.

This marks a sharp rise from the GH¢103,663 recorded during the same period in 2024, underscoring the growing sophistication of cybercriminals targeting individuals across the country.

According to the CSA, perpetrators commonly create fake social media profiles using attractive images to lure victims into fabricated romantic relationships. Once trust is established, criminals coerce victims into sharing compromising content or personal information, later threatening to expose it unless payments are made. The authority noted that these schemes disproportionately affect young adults, though individuals of all demographics remain vulnerable.

The CSA urged the public to exercise heightened caution online, advising against sharing sensitive content with strangers and emphasizing the importance of verifying identities through video calls or mutual connections. Officials also recommended immediately reporting suspicious accounts to platform administrators and the CSA via its hotline (*292*) or website (www.csa.gov.gh). Victims were advised to preserve evidence and resist payment demands, as compliance often escalates extortion attempts.

This alarming trend coincides with Ghana’s rapid digital expansion, which has seen internet users surpass 23 million. While connectivity drives economic and social progress, it also exposes gaps in public awareness and regulatory frameworks. Similar patterns have emerged across West Africa, with neighboring Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire reporting parallel spikes in cybercrime. Experts argue that regional collaboration and stronger legal measures are critical to dismantling transnational criminal networks exploiting digital platforms.

The CSA’s warning highlights the dual challenge of fostering technological advancement while safeguarding citizens from evolving threats. As Ghana positions itself as a digital hub, balancing innovation with robust cybersecurity infrastructure will be pivotal to sustaining public trust and economic resilience.