Ghana’s Cycle of Political Blame Threatens National Progress – Martin Amidu

For over three decades, Ghana’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) has devolved into a ritual of recrimination, with successive governments using the platform to discredit predecessors while positioning their own factions to “eat from the public purse,” critics argue.

This pattern, entrenched since the Fourth Republic’s inception in 1993, has stifled bipartisan cooperation and left the nation’s development aspirations perpetually stalled, governance experts caution.

The trend began in 2001 when President John Kufuor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) decried the “daunting” economic legacy left by Jerry Rawlings’ National Democratic Congress (NDC), citing crippling debt, unemployment, and corruption. Yet by 2009, when the NDC’s John Atta Mills took office, he mirrored the same script, initially praising past leaders before lambasting their fiscal “mismanagement” and unveiling austerity measures. Similar rhetoric echoed in 2017 under NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo and resurfaced in February 2025 as NDC leader John Mahama returned to power, declaring Ghana an “economic crime scene” while pledging to “reset” the nation.

“Each transition follows the same playbook: condemn the outgoing regime, vow to ‘rescue’ the economy, then invite rivals to ‘collaborate’—all while political elites jostle for their turn at the trough,” said anti-corruption advocate Martin Amidu, author of a scathing March 2025 analysis. “This blame game isn’t governance—it’s a smokescreen for patronage.”

Amidu’s critique highlights a systemic failure to build on past policies. For instance, Mills’ 2009 pledge to avoid “undoing predecessors’ contributions” collapsed as he swiftly blamed the NPP for fiscal deficits. Likewise, Mahama’s 2025 appeal for unity clashed with his accusations of “criminal mismanagement” by Akufo-Addo’s administration. Such contradictions, analysts say, reveal a deeper rot: political elites prioritize access to state resources over national interest.

“When governments label entire administrations ‘criminal,’ they conflate individual corruption with collective guilt,” Amidu noted. “This shields actual offenders—politicians who exploit state roles for personal gain—while turning governance into a zero-sum game.”

The fallout is stark. Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio soared from 15% in 2008 to over 80% by 2023, with inflation and currency instability persisting despite alternating NDC and NPP “rescue plans.” Meanwhile, partisan gridlock has derailed reforms, from anti-graft measures to infrastructure projects.

As Finance Minister prepares to unveil the 2025 budget, fears mount that fresh austerity will deepen divides. Past transitions saw opposition parties boycott economic dialogues, such as the NPP’s 2014 snub of Mahama’s Senchi Forum. With trust eroded, Amidu warns Ghana risks becoming a “nation of crabs in a basket,” where parties sabotage progress to hasten rivals’ downfall.

Breaking this cycle, experts urge, demands depoliticizing accountability. “Prosecute corrupt individuals, not administrations,” said governance scholar Dr. Ama Asantewaa. “Until then, SONA will remain a stage for theatrics, not solutions.”

For citizens like Accra trader Kwesi Boateng, patience wears thin. “They blame each other, cut protocols and travel budgets, then award themselves new contracts. When do we eat?”

As Ghana marks 32 years of constitutional rule, the question lingers: Can its leaders move beyond blame to forge a shared vision—or will the Fourth Republic remain trapped in its founding contradictions?

Martin A. B. K. Amidu is a former Attorney-General and anti-corruption campaigner. His full analysis is available [Here].