Ghana’s Data Cost Debate: Citizens Clash with Telecoms Over “Cheap” Internet

A sharp divide has emerged between Ghanaian consumers and the telecom industry over the affordability of internet data, sparking renewed debates about the true cost of connectivity in a digitizing economy.

While the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications insists the country enjoys some of Africa’s lowest data prices, citizens argue that what’s labeled “cheap” by regulators still feels exorbitant for everyday users.

The friction resurfaced this week during the launch of a government committee tasked with exploring further price reductions. Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, CEO of the Telecom Chamber, acknowledged public frustration but defended operators, stating Ghana’s data rates rank among the continent’s most affordable. “The cost here is low compared to peers, but we agree it can go lower,” he said, shifting blame to taxes and dollar-dependent infrastructure costs.

His remarks did little to placate consumers, many of whom recall the 2022 “Data Must Fall” protests that called for drastic price cuts. For millions, data remains a financial strain. Students like Ama Mensah, who relies on mobile data for online classes, describe budgeting for internet access as a daily struggle. “What’s ‘cheap’ to them isn’t cheap for us,” she said. “We skip meals to buy data.”

The disconnect highlights a broader tension in Africa’s digital transformation. Internet access is no longer a luxury in Ghana—it fuels education, commerce, and healthcare. Yet with 60% of the population earning less than $5 a day, even modest data packages consume a disproportionate share of incomes. A 2024 World Bank report noted Ghanaians spend roughly 8% of their earnings on connectivity, double the global average.

Dr. Ashigbey pointed to systemic hurdles: telecom equipment imports, taxed in dollars, inflate operational costs. He argued reducing taxes and stabilizing the cedi could lower prices. Critics, however, accuse operators of opaque pricing models. “Why do data bundles vanish so quickly?” asked tech advocate Kwame Osei. “Transparency is lacking. Cheap or not, trust is broken.”

The government’s newly formed committee faces a tightrope walk. While policymakers aim to boost digital inclusion, aggressive price cuts could deter infrastructure investment. Similar efforts in Nigeria and Kenya saw mixed results, with operators resisting regulatory pressure.

For now, Ghanaians remain skeptical. “Committees and promises won’t lower my MTN bill,” said taxi driver Yusif Ibrahim, who spends 15% of his income on data for ride-hailing apps. “We need action, not debates.” As Accra pushes to become a tech hub, bridging the gap between industry metrics and lived realities may prove its toughest challenge yet.