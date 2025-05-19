Ghana’s Data Cost Debate Sparks Ministerial Clash on Social Media

Communications Minister Sam George engaged in a contentious exchange on platform X this week regarding Ghana’s data tariffs, facing pointed criticism over his administration’s handling of telecom costs.

The digital faceoff began when user @TechInTwi challenged George to fulfill opposition-era promises to reduce data prices, specifically targeting what they called “39% phantom tariffs” allegedly enriching government coffers.

In his response, George maintained that tariff adjustments require Finance Ministry intervention, stating: “No Minister except Finance can remove revenue-affecting tariffs without parliamentary approval.” The minister acknowledged the tariffs’ impact but emphasized ongoing inter-ministerial discussions for medium-term solutions, while promising regulatory measures for immediate relief.

The critique escalated when @TechInTwi produced a detailed legal rebuttal, citing specific statutes:

Section 14 of the National Communications Authority Act (Act 769) authorizing ministerial policy directives

Section 97 of the Electronic Communications Act (Act 775) permitting tariff revocation via legislative instruments

“You identified these exact mechanisms as abusive under the previous administration,” the user countered, accusing George of political doublespeak. The exchange highlights growing public frustration with data affordability in Ghana, where mobile data costs remain 3.2% of average monthly income—above the UN’s recommended 2% threshold.

Ghana’s data pricing debate resurfaces amid the government’s digital inclusion push, with World Bank data showing only 54% of Ghanaians have regular internet access despite 84% mobile penetration. Similar tariff disputes preceded Kenya’s recent 40% data price reduction.

You’ve contradicted yourself, Hon. Sam George. In opposition, you called out the former Minister for authorizing a regulatory tariff through the NCA — not a statutory tax passed by Parliament. You described it as a deceptive increase and promised action. But now in office, you’re… https://t.co/8lJ8vioFsP