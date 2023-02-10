Ghana’s DDEP Extended Window Ends Today

The extended window that government offered bondholders to complete tender processes as part of the controversial Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) elapses today, February 10, 2023.

The extension from the February 7 deadline was to create a window for the bondholders who experienced technical glitches to complete the online processes for tendering their bonds.

According to the Ministry of Finance it is receiving the needed response from various stakeholders and individuals after it opened a three-day administrative window

The Ministry earlier indicated that over 50 percent of bondholders have subscribed so far and is hopeful that the decisive steps adopted by the government will yield the necessary objectives.