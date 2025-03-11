Ghana’s Debt Crunch Looms as 2025 Budget Reveals $8.7B External Repayment Hump

Ghana’s 2025 budget lays bare the scale of its debt crisis, with external repayments totaling $8.7 billion over four years—55% due in 2027–2028—amid stalled IMF program targets and arrears exceeding GH¢67.5 billion.

Finance Minister Forson blamed predecessors for “reckless borrowing” and pledged to finalize restructuring 93% of its debt, leaving $2.7 billion in unresolved commercial creditor talks.

The plan includes reopening domestic bond markets and building cash buffers, but analysts warn the strategy is precarious.

“The debt humps in 2027–28 are a fiscal time bomb,” said Accra-based Financial Journalist Roger A. Agana.

“Without faster growth or debt relief, Ghana risks another default cycle.”

The cedi’s 19% depreciation in 2024 adds pressure, though Forson touted lower treasury bill rates as a sign of “investor confidence.”

Skepticism persists, with inflation still at 23.8% and forex reserves barely covering four months of imports.