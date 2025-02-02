Ghana’s Debt Restructuring: A Necessary Step Forward

Ghana has reached an important milestone in its debt restructuring efforts as it has signed a memorandum of understanding with its official creditors.

The deal formalizes an agreement reached last June that gave Ghana massive debt–service relief and allows the country to move forward with its International Monetary Fund loan program.

One of West Africa’s biggest gold and cocoa producer, Ghana, has been struggling with debt restructuring saga. That it is December 2022, and the country’s decision to default on most of its external borrowing is a hard but needed message that something must be done with the load of debt it is carrying. The memo of understanding with the official creditors is a good thing as it shows Ghana’s commitment to get a solution to their debt crisis.

The successful agreement with official creditors during a time when the country continues its efforts to restructure its debt with commercial external creditors demonstrates Ghana’s readiness to engage in a constructive dialogue with its partners. Tighter fiscal space and pressured conditionality of financial and capital liberalization for which Ghana has been made to suffer has been to a great extent a product of the role played by the Bretton Woods institutions.

Ghana still has to move to welfare, but does seem to have come to the point where it recognized debt relief is necessary as it seeks to get its economic footing. These risks will determine the country’s capacity to present itself as the digital innovation hub par excellence and strategically to invest in the fundamental pillars of its digital economy.

While the Ghana’s government will continue to face the challenges of debt management, as it continues to do so, policymakers will need to form good working relations with stakeholders including central government and formal sector employers in running of the small business sector. Ghana has signs that the government is aware of the potential of digital development to create jobs, enhance productivity and quicken inclusive growth and by automating government processes and attracting international tech investment, helps Ghana’s economy to emerge faster.

Ghana’s debt problems are not new, and they are part of a broader trend in sub–Saharan Africa where fears of another systemic sovereign debt crisis have already been raised. Debt levels have tripled in the region since 2005 (Ghana, Kenya, Angola, South Africa) and their debt-to GDP have increased sharply during this period. Debt trap is only exacerbated in recent times by slew of export commodity prices slump and increase of interest rates, forcing numerous countries into the trap.

Ghana’s government faces the challenge of how to minimize those upheavals without compromising the welfare of citizens while pursuing the required austerity steps. Therefore, for the country to come out of the crisis, the country must be willing to follow the inclusive and comprehensive and sustainable approach for all-rounded economic development that pays attention to the needs of its people and the stability of its financial system for the long run.

However, Ghana’s debt restructuring saga seems to be more than an immediate financial issue. The small business sector of the country has also faced its own challenges such as poor sales revenue, unfair practice of trade, and the temptation to use the fund made available to small business through business loans to acquiring capital items. These have also underscored the necessity of a more holistic approach to Ghana’s economic problems beyond debt restructuring.

Against this backdrop, the debt restructuring agreement with Ghana’s official creditors is a necessary step forward. Nevertheless, the country will also need to tackle the more macro challenges that it faces regarding its economy, such as bettering its digital infrastructure, improving governance and fiscal discipline, and fostering growth in its small business sector. As Ghana persists with such problem, policymakers will have to take a long term, holistic stance on addressing the roots of the economic challenges the country faces. This will only put Ghana in good stead for sustainable economic growth and development.

Author is Pakistan’s youngest International Journalist currently writes in 13 countries also Editor in Chief of an International Magazine The Advocate Post writes about International Relations, geopolitics, legal affairs etc.

rafayafzal555@gmail.com

Instagram: @arafzal555