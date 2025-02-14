Ghana’s Defence Minister Demands Urgency as Afari Military Hospital Project Lags Six Years Behind Schedule

Ghana’s Defence Minister, Dr. Omane Boamah, has summoned contractors of the stalled Afari Military Hospital project to Accra for urgent talks following a tense inspection of the site in Kumasi last Friday.

The long-delayed initiative, initially launched in 2014 to bolster healthcare access in the Ashanti Region, remains incomplete after six years of missed deadlines, sparking frustration within government ranks.

During a 90-minute tour of the facility on February 14, 2025, Dr. Boamah lambasted the lack of progress, calling the delays “unacceptable” and vowing to hold contractor Euroget accountable. “This project is critical to resetting Ghana’s healthcare infrastructure,” he stated. “We cannot afford further setbacks. The people of Ashanti and beyond deserve this facility operational by September 2025.”

The Minister’s visit, which included Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, and Ashanti Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene, also addressed encroachment issues plaguing the hospital’s land. Officials from the Lands Commission, Forestry Commission, and military joined the delegation, signaling a coordinated effort to resolve legal and logistical hurdles.

Originally envisioned as a state-of-the-art medical hub, the Afari Hospital was designed to serve both military personnel and civilians, easing pressure on Ghana’s overburdened health system. However, disputes over costs, contractor performance, and land disputes have left the site languishing. Dr. Boamah emphasized the government’s commitment to “cost-effective solutions” and dialogue with Euroget to break the impasse.

The delay underscores broader challenges in Ghana’s infrastructure development, where ambitious projects often grapple with funding gaps, bureaucratic inertia, and contractor reliability. Analysts note that the Afari Hospital’s stagnation mirrors struggles seen in other high-profile initiatives, eroding public trust. “Six years is more than enough time to deliver a hospital,” said Kwame Asare, a Kumasi-based civil engineer. “Leadership must move beyond rhetoric and enforce accountability.”

Dr. Boamah’s September 2025 deadline now looms as a test of political will. While the Minister assured “no excuses” would be tolerated, skepticism remains. Euroget, the Egypt-based firm behind the project, has yet to publicly address the summons or clarify its timeline. The company’s track record in Ghana, including its role in constructing other regional hospitals, faces renewed scrutiny.

For residents, the delays carry real consequences. The Ashanti Region, home to nearly 5 million people, relies heavily on Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, which struggles with overcrowding. “Every year they promise the Afari Hospital will open, but we’re still waiting,” said local nurse Abena Nyarko. “Our patients deserve better.”

As the government pushes to revive the project, the focus turns to Accra’s upcoming meeting with Euroget. Will this finally break the cycle of delays, or become another chapter in Ghana’s struggle to translate vision into reality? For Dr. Boamah, the answer hinges on decisive action. “We are serious,” he insisted. “This hospital will be completed.”

The outcome will not only shape healthcare access in the Ashanti Region but also signal whether Ghana’s leaders can deliver on long-stalled promises to its citizens.