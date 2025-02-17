Ghana’s Defence Minister Urges National Unity Amid Escalating Violence in Bawku

Ghana’s Defence Minister, Dr. Omane Boamah, has issued a renewed plea for national solidarity as tensions flare in the northern regions of Bawku and Walewale, where recent clashes linked to a longstanding chieftaincy dispute have claimed multiple lives.

In a social media statement Monday morning, Boamah emphasized the government’s commitment to “sustainable peace and security,” vowing to prioritize impartiality and human-centered approaches in resolving conflicts.

“Any life lost is a major loss to us and to our dear nation,” Boamah wrote, calling for collective action to safeguard stability as the country works toward a “prosperous future.” His remarks follow a deadly week in Bawku, a region plagued by cyclical violence rooted in competing claims to a traditional throne. Meanwhile, Walewale in the North East Region also saw fatal confrontations, prompting Interior Minister Henry Quartey to impose a dusk-to-dawn curfew and ban the public carrying of weapons.

The government’s dual focus on security enforcement and appeals for calm underscores the fragility of peace in these areas. Analysts note that while curfews and weapon restrictions may curb immediate violence, they do little to address the deeper grievances fueling the conflicts. Bawku’s chieftaincy crisis, for instance, dates back decades, with political and ethnic divisions often reigniting over land rights and traditional authority.

Boamah’s message, though broadly framed, subtly acknowledges the human cost of these disputes. His emphasis on non-partisanship and patriotism appears aimed at countering accusations of government bias, a recurring critique in regions where local tensions intersect with national politics. Yet critics argue that without transparent dialogue and inclusive mediation, security measures alone risk becoming temporary fixes.

The recent fatalities have reignited debates about Ghana’s approach to conflict resolution. While the government reaffirms its dedication to peace, grassroots leaders in Bawku stress the need for community-led reconciliation efforts. “Military presence can’t heal old wounds,” remarked a local elder, speaking anonymously due to safety concerns. “Trust must be rebuilt from the ground up.”

As Ghana navigates these challenges, Boamah’s call for unity serves as both a reassurance and a reminder of the work ahead. With national cohesion at stake, the path to lasting peace will demand more than rhetoric—it will require actionable steps to bridge divides and address the roots of unrest. For now, residents in Bawku and Walewale wait cautiously, hoping the latest interventions will bring respite from the cycle of violence.