Ghana’s Defense Minister Accuses Former Ruling Party of Crippling Economic Legacy

Defense Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah has launched a scathing indictment of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), alleging its economic policies inflicted “deep-seated damage” that will burden “unborn generations” of Ghanaians.

His remarks, made public Wednesday, follow a sobering February 20 cabinet briefing that laid bare the scale of the nation’s fiscal challenges under the previous administration.

“The figures presented by the Finance Minister were startling—unfiltered and unequivocal,” Boamah stated, referencing revelations of ballooning debt, mismanaged resources, and structural deficits inherited by President John Dramani Mahama’s government. While he did not disclose specific data, his comments hint at a crisis far graver than publicly acknowledged, with recovery expected to span years.

The NPP, which governed from 2017 to 2025, has repeatedly defended its economic record, citing infrastructure projects and stabilization efforts during global shocks. However, Boamah dismissed these claims as “cosmetic,” arguing that short-term gains masked systemic rot. “This isn’t just about balance sheets. It’s about stolen futures,” he asserted, alluding to austerity measures likely required to stabilize the economy.

Political analysts note that Boamah’s bleak assessment aligns with broader NDC rhetoric since Mahama’s 2024 electoral comeback. Yet economists caution against partisan blame games. “Ghana’s woes—currency depreciation, inflation, debt distress—stem from both domestic mismanagement and external factors like the pandemic and global inflation,” remarked Accra-based economist Dr. Nana Ama Twumasi. “A credible recovery plan needs transparency, not just political point-scoring.”

The Mahama administration faces mounting pressure to outline concrete steps. While Boamah expressed confidence in the president’s ability to “fix the mess,” details remain sparse. Critics argue that without bipartisan cooperation, reforms risk stagnation. “Every new government blames its predecessor,” said Kofi Bentil, vice president of IMANI Africa. “But Ghana’s cyclical crises demand long-term solutions, not cyclical rhetoric.”

The NPP has yet to respond directly to Boamah’s claims but previously accused the NDC of hypocrisy, citing Mahama’s own contested economic legacy during his earlier presidency. As tensions simmer, ordinary Ghanaians express weary resolve. “Politicians always fight over who broke the cup,” said trader Efua Mensah. “We just want someone to clean the pieces—and buy a new one.”

With Mahama’s cabinet now tasked to mend a fractured economy, the path forward remains fraught. Boamah’s warning, however, underscores a stark reality: Ghana’s next generation may inherit not just debt, but the weight of unmet promises.

We’re Fixing The Economic Mess NPP Created!

Yesterday, we returned to the hallowed walls of the Cabinet Meeting Room at the Flagstaff House after eight ( years. How time flies…

We’re thankful to God almighty for sustaining our dear nation’s democracy.

BUT, what is not in doubt is the deep-seated damage the NPP government has inflicted on Ghanaians, generations to come and the nation as a whole.

It’s regretable that a ‘We Told You So Moment’ is manifesting as a momentous messy national debt deliberately created by the NPP government.

Truth is six (6) years ago, in 2019 even before COVID-19 hit our territory, I cautioned against Ghana’s Steep Rising Debt in a widely publicised article:

I cited relevant authorities such as, George Carlin, “I think we ought to just go ahead and make “zillion” a real number. “Gazillion,” It seems to me it’s time to do this.”

And added that, “our debt situation is much higher than the reported figure.”

I further stated, “Like many Ghanaians, I am concerned about Ghana’s indebtedness because characteristic of all economic indicators, there are limitations; and for national debts which fuel budget deficits, one of such limitations is hidden debts or what Mankiw (2013) terms, “uncounted liabilities.””

With this background, I strongly advocated that urgent breaks needed to be applied to the reckless borrowing of the NPP government.

Unfortunately, my advice before COVID-19 was ignored!

Like many others, I knew the signs of economic gloom and doom were on the wall.

The NPP’s economic mis-management eventually consumed the investments of many a Ghanaian including the bonds of pensioners and the middle class.

Sadly, the signs showed their startling stature in bold unfiltered figures yesterday at our first Cabinet meeting, as the Finance Minister exposed the extent of the damage the NPP has done to Ghanaians and our economy.

The damage is deep!

However, I am hopeful!

Hopeful because with President John Dramani Mahama in the driving seat, we shall fix the mess NPP has created.

We’re fixing it!