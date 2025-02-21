Ghana’s Defense Minister Vows Economic Revival Amid ‘Deep’ Crisis, Pins Hope on Mahama’s Leadership

Defense Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah has issued a stark yet cautiously optimistic assessment of Ghana’s economic crisis, conceding the nation faces “deep” structural damage inherited from the previous administration but insisting President John Mahama’s return offers a pathway to recovery.

His remarks, shared via social media Tuesday, follow a sobering cabinet briefing that laid bare the scale of challenges confronting the new government.

“The damage is deep,” Boamah acknowledged, referencing a recent Finance Ministry report detailing fiscal deficits, unsustainable debt levels, and systemic mismanagement left by the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP). “But we are not here to complain. Ghanaians elected us to work, and work we shall do,” he declared, framing Mahama’s leadership as the catalyst for renewal.

The minister’s statement underscores the delicate balance the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government must strike: validating public anger over economic hardship while projecting confidence in its ability to deliver solutions. Boamah’s optimism hinges on Mahama’s experience, noting the president’s prior tenure (2012–2016) and his campaign pledge to leverage infrastructure development and fiscal discipline to “fix the mess.”

Critics, however, question the feasibility of rapid recovery. Analysts point to Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio, which surpassed 85% under the NPP, alongside inflation and currency instability exacerbated by global shocks. While Mahama’s administration has yet to unveil specific policy measures, Boamah hinted that austerity reforms and renegotiations with international creditors could be imminent.

The NPP has dismissed Boamah’s claims as “political theatrics,” accusing the NDC of scapegoating rather than addressing longstanding issues. “They inherited challenges, yes, but also growth sectors like digitalization and agriculture,” argued former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta. “Leadership requires building on progress, not just lamenting the past.”

Public sentiment remains divided. For some, Mahama’s return symbolizes stability. “He’s been here before; he knows the cracks,” said Accra shopkeeper Yaa Asantewaa. Others, like Kumasi trader Kwame Ansah, express skepticism: “Promises won’t lower food prices. We need action, not slogans.”

As the government prepares its first budget, Boamah’s message reflects both resolve and realism. “Hopeful” rhetoric may placate supporters, but with Ghana’s economic sovereignty at stake, Mahama’s team faces a race against time—and weary public patience—to turn pledges into progress.