Ghana’s Demasko Farms honored with an international award

Desmond Adomako, CEO of Ghanaian snail business start-up, Demasko Farms has emerged Ecosystem Hero of the Year in the Western Africa regional edition of the Global Start-up Awards (GSA) Africa 2022/23.

A letter from the awards organizers, Global Innovative Initiative Group to Desmond Adomako said “Congratulations on being selected as a Regional Winner for The Global Startup Awards Africa 2022/23. From 8,272 entries you have been selected by the jury as a one of the top 71 start-ups on the continent. This is a fantastic achievement; you will now be part of the final round where our African winners will be identified.”

This comes less than a year after Demasko Farms was adjudged the Top Ayoba Influencer for best use of QR Code for sign ups and engagement on the MTN Super App, Ayoba in Ghana.

But Desmond was not the only western Africa regional winner. There were 14 of them in total, out of which two other Ghanaian start-ups also emerged winners.

The two other Ghanaian winners were agribusiness start-up 2-Scale, which was adjudged Best Accelerator/Incubator Program, while Victoria Mabel Sackey of Developers in Vogue also emerged as Diversity Role Model of the Year.

Of the 14, six were from Nigeria, three from Ghana and one each from Senegal, Liberia, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire and The Gambia.

Meanwhile, there are different sets of winners from Eastern, Central, Northern and Southern Africa regions, all of whom are up for a showdown against those from Western Africa in the continental round.

Desmond Adomako and his other Ghanaian colleagues will be competing in the final continental round, which will be determined on the basis of public voting and jury rating between June 26 and July 28, 2023, and winners will be announced at the GSA Africa Summit in October this year, where a total of 15 continental winners will be honoured.

The regional winners are therefore required to prepare and submit a pitch to ensure the Jury have all relevant information to make their assessment.

African winners will have the ultimate opportunity to engage with the GIIG Africa fund once they are named.

GIIG is dedicated to finding, funding and growing globally relevant innovations in Africa. In that respect, the organization enables African tech entrepreneurs to thrive in businesses that pioneer global solutions that meet the most pressing challenges of our time.

The GSA Africa Summit and awards event is therefore one of a number of avenues GIIG uses to discover relevant innovations on the continent and support them to scale to benefit the continent and the world at large.