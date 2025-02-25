Ghana’s Deputy Trade Minister-Designate Vows Cocoa Processing Plant in Western North

Sampson Ahi, Ghana’s Deputy Minister-Designate for Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry, has pledged to prioritize the establishment of a cocoa processing factory in the Western North region before the conclusion of his term.

During his parliamentary vetting before the Appointments Committee on Thursday, Ahi framed the initiative as a critical step toward advancing industrialization, economic growth, and job creation in one of Ghana’s key agricultural hubs.

“Industrialization is not just a policy—it’s a necessity for transforming raw materials into sustainable opportunities,” Ahi asserted, aligning his vision with the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto. He emphasized that processing cocoa locally, rather than exporting raw beans, would unlock higher value for farmers, reduce reliance on foreign buyers, and create skilled employment. “By the end of my tenure, I am committed to ensuring Western North hosts a functioning cocoa processing company,” he declared.

The proposal reflects broader government efforts to expand domestic production capacity, particularly in agricultural regions where crops like cocoa, cashew, and rubber dominate. Ahi hinted at plans to replicate the model for other region-specific commodities, leveraging Western North’s competitive advantages. “This is about building ecosystems—not just factories,” he added, suggesting a focus on integrating smallholder farmers into supply chains.

While the pledge has been welcomed by local farming groups, analysts caution that similar promises in past administrations have faced hurdles, including funding gaps and infrastructure challenges. Ghana, the world’s second-largest cocoa producer, currently processes less than 40% of its beans domestically, despite decades of political commitments to boost value-added industries.

Ahi’s declaration underscores the high stakes for rural economies, where unemployment and underinvestment remain persistent issues. Success, observers note, will hinge on collaboration between ministries, private sector partnerships, and consistent policy follow-through—a test of the government’s ability to translate rhetoric into tangible development.

For now, the announcement has ignited cautious optimism. “This could be a game-changer,” remarked Kwame Asare, a cocoa farmer in Sefwi Wiawso. “But we’ve heard these plans before. What we need is action.” As Ahi awaits parliamentary approval, stakeholders await clearer timelines and budgetary details to gauge the proposal’s viability.