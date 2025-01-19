Ghana’s “Detty December” Faces Rising Competition from Lagos as Tourism Rivalry Heats Up

Until just last year, Ghana’s December events, celebrated under the banner of “December in GH,” were a major draw for tourists from across the globe.

These festivities, a rich blend of culture, entertainment, and community, became synonymous with the country’s vibrant tourism scene. The impact of these events on Ghana’s economy was significant, with surges in accommodation bookings, transportation, hospitality services, and visits to tourist attractions. However, the emergence of Lagos, Nigeria as a rival festive destination has raised questions about whether Ghana can sustain the momentum it has built.

“Detty December” is a term that, until recently, was almost exclusively associated with Ghana. The phenomenon, which first emerged in 2017, gained popularity when Nigerian Afrobeat artist Mr. Eazi released his track “Detty Yasef,” which resonated with both Ghanaian and Nigerian audiences. The following year, Ghana’s Afrochella festival further cemented the country’s reputation as the go-to place for end-of-year celebrations. The real game-changer, however, came in 2019 when the Ghanaian government launched the “Year of Return” initiative, inviting the African diaspora to reconnect with their roots in Ghana. The success of this campaign propelled “December in GH” into the global spotlight, attracting thousands of tourists, including high-profile celebrities, and marking the country as the premier destination for year-end festivities.

But now, as Lagos prepares to host its own version of Detty December in 2024, the competition has become fiercer. With a spectacular lineup of events and a bold marketing push, Nigeria is attempting to capture the attention that Ghana once enjoyed. Even major global outlets like CNN have shifted their focus, now touting Lagos as the new epicenter of festive tourism in West Africa.

This shift has prompted questions about Ghana’s ability to keep up with the fast-evolving tourism industry. Critics argue that while Ghana has seen significant success, the country has not been proactive enough in investing in and sustaining the Detty December phenomenon. Ghana, it seems, has largely been riding the wave of organic success without fully capitalizing on the economic potential it offers. Meanwhile, Lagos appears to be more strategic in its approach, creating a strong brand identity around its festivities and ensuring that its economic impact extends far beyond tourism.

The rivalry between the two nations goes far beyond party destinations. Ghana has long been a symbol of a spiritual homecoming for the African diaspora, drawing people to its shores for a sense of belonging. But as the popularity of Detty December spreads, there is concern about whether Ghana is losing its spiritual edge in favor of commercialization. The country’s tourism authorities need to balance the economic benefits of such high-profile events with their responsibility to foster meaningful connections with the diaspora and local communities.

In this light, Ghana faces a critical challenge: How can it maintain its position as the cultural and spiritual bridge to Africa, while also capitalizing on the economic opportunities presented by festive tourism? Unlike Nigeria, where remittances from the diaspora represent a significant portion of the country’s GDP, Ghana needs to develop a more comprehensive strategy to ensure that the benefits of tourism reach local entrepreneurs and communities.

One example of the success Ghana has experienced through the Detty December celebrations can be seen in events like the “Little Havana All White Party on the Hills.” With more than 7,000 attendees, including celebrities from around the world, the event has become a major draw for tourism and business collaboration between Ghanaians and the diaspora. Similarly, businesses like Kustom Looks Clothier, which manufactures African-inspired garments, have seen a significant boost in sales and workforce expansion due to their association with “Beyond the Return.” These examples highlight the potential of Ghana’s tourism sector to drive both economic growth and cultural exchange.

But despite these successes, Ghana is at risk of losing its momentum if the government fails to provide adequate support for the tourism industry. The country needs to recognize tourism as a priority sector and make the necessary investments in infrastructure, marketing, and event coordination. Without these investments, Ghana risks losing its competitive edge to other African countries, like Nigeria, that are keen to capitalize on the burgeoning tourism market.

Lagos, in particular, has demonstrated how effective marketing and strategic planning can elevate a city’s global profile. Former Lagos State Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola recently commented on how Detty December has helped transform Nigeria’s image, making the country a vibrant destination for young travelers from across the world. This shift in perception has not only boosted tourism but also strengthened the Nigerian economy, with remittances from the diaspora playing a crucial role.

In contrast, Ghana has been slower to adapt to the changing dynamics of the tourism industry. While the “Year of Return” was a brilliant initiative, the country must now consider how to build on its success and develop a long-term strategy for sustainable growth. The essence of Detty December cannot be simply about hosting parties—it must be about creating lasting cultural experiences that benefit both locals and visitors alike.

Ultimately, the key for Ghana is to be deliberate and intentional in its approach. The tourism industry, particularly the December events, holds immense potential for the country’s economic prosperity. But for this potential to be fully realized, Ghana must invest in the necessary infrastructure, create an enabling environment for local businesses, and ensure that the benefits of tourism extend beyond the glitter of December events. If Ghana can strike this balance, it will remain a dominant force in the African tourism landscape and continue to draw visitors from around the world.