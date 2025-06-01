Ghana’s Development Bank Moves to Revive Textile Sector After 76% Job Loss

Development Bank Ghana (DBG) has launched a comprehensive initiative to resuscitate the nation’s textile and garment industry, once a thriving employer now reduced to a fraction of its former workforce.

Acting CEO Dr. Randolph Nsor-Ambala confirmed the bank’s commitment to reversing decades of decline through strategic financing, policy reforms, and partnerships, targeting an industry that has collapsed from 25,000 direct jobs in the 1970s to merely 6,000 by 2020.

Speaking at a policy dialogue co-hosted with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) in Accra, Nsor-Ambala framed the sector’s deterioration as “a call to action rather than a conclusion.” The forum addressed critical barriers including smuggled imports, lax customs enforcement, and disjointed incentives that have crippled local manufacturers.

DBG is spearheading structural transformation through multiple channels: identifying five bankable textile projects with partner financial institutions, conducting a sector-wide feasibility study to map value chain gaps, and assessing technical assistance needs for businesses. Findings will shape an actionable industry plan combining long-term lending with capacity-building support.

AGI President Dr. Humphrey Kwesi Ayim Darke urged government to establish stable export incentives, asserting private investors stand ready if policy conditions improve. Experts highlighted potential growth areas including expanding wax-print production in Tema and scaling Accra’s cut-and-sew operations to absorb youth employment.

Concurrently, the Ghana Free Zones Authority is courting foreign investment, evidenced by recent talks with Asian apparel manufacturer Yintak Intex. These parallel efforts signal renewed institutional focus on reclaiming Ghana’s position in global textile markets while addressing systemic vulnerabilities exposed by the sector’s freefall.