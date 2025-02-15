Ghana’s Digital Ambitions Clash with Mounting Privacy Concerns

As Ghana accelerates its push toward a digitized public infrastructure, a growing tension emerges between the convenience of modern systems and the vulnerabilities they expose.

From digital identities to instant payment platforms, the government’s efforts to streamline services have collided with public anxiety over data breaches, unsolicited marketing, and cybercrime—a crisis of trust that experts warn could undermine the nation’s technological progress.

Take Deborah Mensah, a banker in Accra, who finds herself inundated with spam messages from unknown vendors and politicians. “I’ve never shared my number with these people,” she says, frustration evident. Mensah suspects her contact details were leaked after she registered her SIM card using the national Ghana Card, a biometric ID issued by the government. Her experience mirrors a broader unease: as digital systems expand, so do fears that personal data is being traded or mishandled with little accountability.

Ghana’s legal framework, at least on paper, promises robust protections. The Data Protection Act of 2012, the Cybersecurity Act of 2020, and related regulations outline strict guidelines for privacy and penalties for violations. Yet enforcement remains erratic, according to critics. Security analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa argues the country is “50 years behind” in safeguarding data, blaming weak implementation. “The laws exist, but they’re applied selectively,” he told local media. “We’re dancing around the issues while scams and frauds multiply.”

The Data Protection Commission (DPC), tasked with upholding privacy standards, admits systemic flaws. CEO Patricia Adusei Poku acknowledges that outdated legal processes hinder swift action against violators. Prosecuting offenders requires navigating a labyrinth of police reports, attorney-general referrals, and court delays—a structure she calls “too slow to matter.” Meanwhile, rapid technological advancements, including artificial intelligence, have outpaced existing laws, leaving gaps that malicious actors exploit.

Cybercrimes, particularly mobile money fraud, have surged, eroding public confidence. A 2024 report on Africa’s payment systems highlights how fraud fears disproportionately affect vulnerable groups, such as women, who report feeling unsafe using digital platforms. Akinwale Goodluck of the AfricaNenda Foundation points to careless data harvesting at events and online forms as a key vulnerability. “People hand over personal details without thinking,” he says. “That data is gold to scammers.”

Solutions remain piecemeal. The DPC is collaborating with telecom regulators and cybersecurity agencies to tighten safeguards, while advocates push for updated laws granting the commission direct sanctioning powers. Public education campaigns urge citizens to scrutinize app permissions and avoid suspicious links. But Dr. Bonaa insists systemic change is needed: banks and institutions must invest in cybersecurity audits, while organizations should hire experts to train staff and the public.

For now, the burden falls heavily on individuals. “You have to build your digital self as carefully as your physical one,” Adusei Poku emphasizes. Yet this advice feels inadequate to many Ghanaians already burned by breaches. The stakes are high: without urgent reforms, the country’s digital transformation risks being overshadowed by a crisis of accountability—one where innovation outpaces the systems designed to protect its users.

The path forward hinges on balancing ambition with vigilance. As Ghana races to join the digital future, the question lingers: can it secure the trust of its people before another breach undermines progress?